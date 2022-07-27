Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded July 14-15-18, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff July 27, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded July 14, 2022 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE BREATHE MASSAGE THERAPY AND YOGA 400 ANDREWS STREET SUITE 212, ROCHESTER NY 14604 - - OVANDO, BRENDA L 90 WESTON ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14612 - - DOING BUSINESS AS FILED BEAUTY BEYOND SKYNN 543 GLENNWOOD AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14613 - - BAITY, SENTRETTA 543 GLENNWOOD ...

