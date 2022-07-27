Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 14-15, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 14-15, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff July 27, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded July 14, 2022 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ABDIKADIR, ABDIKADIR 86 CHAMPLAIN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608 Favor: LOKI, ZAINABU et ano Attorney: MICHAEL OBRIEN ESQ Amount: $3,608.49 AKHTARI, MALEKNASER et al 1216 CERRITO GRANDE LANE, EL PASO TX 79912 Favor: SPARTAN BUSINESS SOLUTIONS LLC Attorney: LAW OFFICE OF JASON GANG PLLC Amount: $16,724.00 AKSHAR ENTERPRISES INC. et al AKSHAR ENTERPRISES INC. ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo