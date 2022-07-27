Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded July 19, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded July 19, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff July 27, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded July 19, 2022             112 NOT PROVIDED ALAVA, LUIS A Property Address: 327 KARTES DRIVE, , NY 14616, ROCHESTER NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $30,000.00 DELAWARE STREET ASSOCIATES LLC Property Address: 22-24 CARLTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: RELIANT COMMUNITY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $225,000.00 GRECO, JOSEPH Property Address: 180 CRIMSON BRAMBLE ...

