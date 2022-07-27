Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded July 14-15, 2022

July 27, 2022

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded July 14, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY BADER, FRANK L Appoints: BADER, MICHAEL J CACCAMISE, MARSHELLE R Appoints: DRABEK, TIFFANY D DINARDO, ANNA C Appoints: MORGANTI, FAUSTA GUTHEIL, NANCY Y Appoints: GUTHEIL, ROGER L JANDREW, DELBERT L Appoints: CLAUS, MEGHAN J LANDERS, AMY ELIZABETH Appoints: LANDERS, GARY THOMAS LANDERS, GARY THOMAS Appoints: LANDERS, AMY ELIZABETH SEMPLE, ROBERTA M Appoints: SEMPLE, RICHARD J WOODARD, ...

