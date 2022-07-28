Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Insurance and Injury Corner: CPLR 4549 and expanding admissibility of statements made by opposing party's employee

Insurance and Injury Corner: CPLR 4549 and expanding admissibility of statements made by opposing party’s employee

By: Special to The Daily Record PATRICK D. LEAVY July 28, 2022 0

New York recently enacted CPLR 4549. This new provision expands the cases in which hearsay statements by a party’s employee will be admissible as admissions of an opposing party. The new provision became effective December 31, 2021, and courts are now beginning to apply it. New York litigators understand that hearsay is an out‑of‑court statement offered ...

