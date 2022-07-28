Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Man who accosted US Rep. Zeldin in Perinton remains jailed

Man who accosted US Rep. Zeldin in Perinton remains jailed

By: The Associated Press CAROLYN THOMPSON July 28, 2022 0

A man who accosted U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin on stage as the Republican campaigned for governor will remain in custody while a federal judge considers his lawyer's plea to release the Army veteran, who he said was in an alcoholic relapse. David Jakubonis, 43, faces a federal count of assaulting a member of Congress with a ...

