Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 18-19, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 18-19, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff July 28, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded July 18, 2022 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ARRDU CONSTRUCTION LLC et ano 659 GARSDEN AVENUE, COVINA CA 91724 Favor: HONEST FUNDING LLC Attorney: STEVEN ZAKHARYAYEV ESQ Amount: $34,796.76 BUSCEMI, DELLA J et al 292 LETTINGTON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 Favor: COLER INSULATION et ano Attorney: PAUL M ALOI ESQ Amount: $14,635.60 DMC TRANSPORT LLC et ano 169 ROSEMONT DRIVE, ROCHESTER ...

