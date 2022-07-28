Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded July 20, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded July 20, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff July 28, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded July 20, 2022         83 NOT PROVIDED CARANGI, VINCENZO Property Address: 41 LETTINGTON AVENUE, GATES NY Lender: GDP PROPERTIES LLC Amount: $140,300.00 INTERNATIONAL LLC, STUSH Property Address: 308 BROOKS AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: 20050723, EQUITY TRUST COMPANY CUSTODIAN FBO JAMES Amount: $100,000.00 14420 ZAYAS, WILLIAM D Property Address: 638 BEADLE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ESL FEDERAL ...

