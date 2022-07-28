Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded July 18-19, 2022

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded July 18-19, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff July 28, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded July 18, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY DILUGLIO, MARY R Appoints: DILUGLIO, ANTHONY F JARVIS, ROBERT J Appoints: JARVIS, JEFFREY R LEWIS, KELLY M Appoints: CANALSIDE CONDOMINIUMS AT BROCKPORT MURPHY, MARY L Appoints: MANNELLA, ANN M NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC Appoints: PHH MORTGAGE CORPORATION PRP II PALS INVESTMENTS TRUST Appoints: MERIDIAN ASSET SERVICES LLC RESIDENTIAL CREDIT OPPORTUNITIES TRUST V-C Appoints: AMERICAN ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo