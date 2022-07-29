Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Seneca Housing to host seminar for Seneca County landlords

Seneca Housing to host seminar for Seneca County landlords

By: Patty Remmell July 29, 2022 0

Seneca Housing and the Seneca County Housing Coalition are hosting Landlord Night, an informational seminar for owners of rental property in Seneca County.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo