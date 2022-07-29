Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Arrest photograph: People v. Grady

July 29, 2022

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Arrest photograph Probative value – Defendant’s appearance People v. Grady KA 20-00391 Appealed from Onondaga County Court Background: The defendant appealed form his conviction of robbery. The charges arose from an incident wherein he entered a convenience store, threatened the cashier with a knife, and took money from the register. At ...

