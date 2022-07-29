Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Evidence: People v. Hartsfield

Fourth Department – Evidence: People v. Hartsfield

By: Daily Record Staff July 29, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Evidence Cumulative testimony – Medical Examiner – Victim’s testimony People v. Hartsfield KA 17-01695 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of rape, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving while ability impaired by drugs, and operation while registration is suspended. Ruling: The Appellate Division ...

