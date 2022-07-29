Monroe County, NY deeds recorded July 21, 2022

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
July 29, 2022

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded July 21, 2022          79 NOT PROVIDED 2291 HUDSON AVE LLC to 575 TITUS AVENUE LLC Property Address: 575 TITUS AVENUE, IRONDEQUOIT NY Liber: 12694 Page: 0585 Tax Account: 076.14-5-6 Full Sale Price: $950,000.00 MONROE COUNTY OF to PERROTTA, ANTHONY et ano Property Address: 5 LODERDALE ROAD, GATES NY Liber: 12694 Page: ...

