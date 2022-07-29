Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 19-20, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff July 29, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded July 19, 2022 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT RUTH, CHLOE D 146 MEADOW FARM NORTH APT 2, ROCHESTER NY 14624 Favor: CHILI TOWN COURT Amount: $50.00 SANTIAGO, JACKIE 3242 WINTON ROAD SOUTH, ROCHESTER NY 14623 Favor: MENDON TOWN COURT Amount: $143.00 SMITH, JEZIAH B 6 ALFONSO DRIVE, GREECE NY 14626 Favor: HENRIETTA TOWN COURT Amount: $110.00 SNIDER, TERRIENCE J PO BOX 24019, ROCHESTER ...

