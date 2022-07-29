Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded July 20, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff July 29, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded July 20, 2022 FEDERAL TAX LIEN COLEY, ANTHONY Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $12,954.95 HIDDEN CREEK TAVERN INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $16,934.21 SPIN-RITE INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $19,496.51 LIEN RELEASE CUNNINGHAM, DOUGLAS W Favor: USA/IRS DENARD, MICHAEL A Favor: USA/IRS DENARD, MICHAEL A Favor: USA/IRS JKRC ENTERPRISES LLC Favor: M&T BANK 1441 MONROE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14618 JKRC ENTERPRISES LLC Favor: M&T BANK 1441 MONROE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14618 WEGMAN, MICHAEL Favor: ...

