Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded July 21, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded July 21, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff July 29, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded July 21, 2022           77 NOT PROVIDED CALZOLARI, JESSICA ANNE Property Address: 23 LEGRAN RD, , NY 14617, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $237,500.00 HOWELL, DANIELLE & HOWELL, JUSTIN R Property Address: 36 RIVER MEADOW DRIVE, , NY 14467, HENRIETTA NY Lender: CNB MORTGAGE COMPANY Amount: $88,000.00 HURLEY, PATRICK ...

