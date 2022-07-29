Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded July 20, 2022

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded July 20, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff July 29, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded July 20, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY CODDINGTON, JEAN A Appoints: CODDINGTON, JAMES K DULLAERT, ESTHER A Appoints: ABBOTT, KRISTINA L ERWIN, ANNE M Appoints: ERWIN, JEROME V ERWIN, WILLIAM GREGORY Appoints: ERWIN, JEROME V MAK, LENA L Appoints: NATHANIEL, SHAUN MUNIZ, ROBERTO Appoints: MUNIZ, SUK C SENTIFF, RUTH H Appoints: SENTIFF, BRUCE J U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: CALIBER HOME ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo