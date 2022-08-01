Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded July 22, 2022

August 1, 2022

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded July 22, 2022     75 NOT PROVIDED COMMUNITY BANK NA to GRINER, KIERRA D Property Address: 25 CLIFFMOR STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12694 Page: 0651 Tax Account: 107.30-2-73 Full Sale Price: $1.00 SHEPPARD, ALZOLA et al to MEDINA, JOSE Property Address: 19-21 ALBERTA STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12695 Page: 0193 Tax Account: 120.64-2-85 Full Sale Price: $110,000.00 SUTLIFF, ...

