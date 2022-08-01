Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded July 21, 2022

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded July 21, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff August 1, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded July 21, 2022 CORPORATION DOING BUSINESS AS IGLESIA DE DIOS NUEVO LINAJE 1058 EAST MAIN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - - HERNANDEZ, YARITZA IRIS SEPULVEDA & LOPEZ, VICTOR F 512 LYELL AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14606 & 512 LYELL AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14606 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE GRACE AND VISIONS REALITY 273 ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo