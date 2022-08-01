Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded July 21, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff August 1, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded July 21, 2022 FEDERAL TAX LIEN FAUCHER, CASSIE L Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $45,843.18 LIEN RELEASE BARKER, LINSAY Favor: USA/IRS CAHOON, JOHN Favor: MONROE COUNTY DIVISON OF SOCIAL SERVICES GERONE, MICHAEL Favor: UNITED STATES HARRIS, PATRICIA Favor: MONROE COUNTY DIVISON OF SOCIAL SERVICES HICKS, KONESHA Favor: MONROE COUNTY DIVISON OF SOCIAL SERVICES HOLDEN, WILLIAM Favor: MONROE COUNTY DIVISON OF SOCIAL SERVICES KENNEDY, STEPHEN Favor: MONROE ...

