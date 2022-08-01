Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded July 22, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff August 1, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded July 22, 2022       94 NOT PROVIDED CLARK, STEPHANIE A Property Address: 88 HULBURT AVENUE, FAIRPORT, NY 14450, PERINTON NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $245,550.00 CLARK, VERNON L Property Address: 22 LAKEVIEW TERRACE, , NY 14613-1711, ROCHESTER NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $10,700.00 DORAN, RORY M Property Address: 30 PAVILION STREET, ...

