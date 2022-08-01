Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded July 21, 2022

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded July 21, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff August 1, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded July 21, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY FREEDMAN, ALYSSA B Appoints: TREMAINE, STEVE IRVIN, JAKEEL Appoints: LEWIS, VONDA K SHARES, KARYL B Appoints: SHARES, JONATHAN B REVOCATION OF POWER OF ATTORNEY LEVY, MARGARET Appoints: LEVY, JAMIE

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo