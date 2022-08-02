Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Damages: Mays v. Green

By: Daily Record Staff August 2, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Damages Collateral sources – Disability retirement benefits Mays v. Green CA 21-00692 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The defendants appealed from an order denying their motion seeking to reduce the award of damages for the plaintiff’s lost wages by the amount that she recovered from collateral sources. Ruling: The Appellate ...

