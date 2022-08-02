Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Second felony offender: People v. Lopez

August 2, 2022

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Second felony offender Drug crime – Federal conviction People v. Lopez KA 17-01666 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of sexual abuse. He argues that the court improperly sentenced the defendant as a second felony offender on the basis of his prior federal drug ...

