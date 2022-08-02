Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded July 25, 2022

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded July 25, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff August 2, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded July 25, 2022            96 NOT PROVIDED DENENBERG, JAN to CLARK, ANTONIO et ano Property Address: 179 SCOTCH PINE DRIVE, GREECE NY Liber: 12695 Page: 0485 Tax Account: 059.01-11-25 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14428 FABER BUILDERS, INC to MASLYN, AMANDA et ano Property Address: 40 FLINTON RUN, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12696 ...

