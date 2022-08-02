Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / New York prisons lift ban on book about Attica uprising

New York prisons lift ban on book about Attica uprising

By: The Associated Press MAYSOON KHAN August 2, 2022 0

New York authorities have lifted a ban that had stopped state prison inmates from reading a book about the 1971 Attica Correctional Facility uprising following a First Amendment lawsuit brought by its author. State officials, however, said they will continue to censor one small part of the Pulitzer-prize winning book for security reasons. A two-page map ...

