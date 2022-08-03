Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Commentary / Commentary: Can a misdemeanor be expunged in New York?

Commentary: Can a misdemeanor be expunged in New York?

By: Special to The Daily Record PETER PULLANO August 3, 2022 0

In the United States, about 45 million Americans, or 14% of the population, have been convicted of a misdemeanor. If this is the case for you, you might be asking yourself, can a misdemeanor be expunged in New York City or State? The answer is both yes and no. Having a crime expunged means that all ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo