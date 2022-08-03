Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Court of Appeals – Evidentiary matters: People v. Deverow

Court of Appeals – Evidentiary matters: People v. Deverow

August 3, 2022

New York State Court of Appeals Evidentiary matters Contradictory testimony – Hearsay exceptions People v. Deverow No. 46 Judge Singas Background: The defendant was convicted of murder and criminal possession of a weapon. The defendant attempted to call the girlfriend of a prosecution’s witness to contradict the testimony of a prosecution’s witness regarding the defendant’s whereabouts on the night in question. ...

