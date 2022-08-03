Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Sentencing: People v. Young

Fourth Department – Sentencing: People v. Young

By: Daily Record Staff August 3, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Sentencing Unduly harsh and severe – Predatory sexual assault against a child People v. Young KA 18-02071 Appealed from Onondaga County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of predatory sexual assault against a child. He was sentenced to 14 years to life in prison. Ruling: The Appellate Division modified the ...

