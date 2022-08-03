Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Lawsuit over artwork reinstated

Lawsuit over artwork reinstated

Second Circuit reverses decision

By: Bennett Loudon August 3, 2022 0

A federal appeals court has reversed a lower court and reinstated a lawsuit over the ownership of a valuable artwork. Plaintiff Matthew Mochary, who lives in California, sued Seth Bergstein in U.S. District Court in Connecticut to force the return of a Jackson Pollack collage worth $175,000. Judge Victor A. Bolden dismissed the complaint on the grounds ...

