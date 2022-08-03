Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded July 26, 2022

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded July 26, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff August 3, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded July 26, 2022         83 14420 BEEBE, FREDERICK B JR to BARTON, ABIGAIL R et ano Property Address: 81 BARRY STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12696 Page: 0487 Tax Account: 069.09-3-29 Full Sale Price: $150,000.00 MARTINEZ, SANDRA et ano to BALLOU, CAROLINE J Property Address: 112 LAURA LANE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12697 ...

