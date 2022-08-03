Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded July 22-25-26, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff August 3, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded July 22, 2022 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE BROWN BROTHERS SECURITY SERVICES 4642 MOUNT READ BOULEVARD, ROCHESTER NY 14616 - - BROWN, HENRY JR & BROWN, MICHAEL D 91 CHEVALIN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 - - & 205 HIGH POINT TRAIL, ROCHESTER NY 14609 EBONY SCRUBS 95 TERRACE PARK, ROCHESTER NY ...

