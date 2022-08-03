Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 21-22-25, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 21-22-25, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff August 3, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded July 21, 2022 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT BEES, BONITA Favor: SYNCHRONY BANK DAVIS, TARA et ano Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION DEFREZE, TIANNA Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC LEWIS, MICHELLE D Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION TEIN, ROBERT E Favor: DISCOVER BANK THOMPSON, LORALEE K Favor: TD BANK USA NA JUDGMENT SATISFIED, SUPREME COURT FEITH, RICHARD Favor: MALLORY, MANDY FEITH, RICHARD Favor: FEITH-MALLORY, MANDY FEITH, RICHARD Favor: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo