Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded July 26, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff August 3, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded July 26, 2022         125 NOT PROVIDED AKINS, KIMBERLY ANN & CANTATORE, KEVIN SCOTT Property Address: 1056 ATLANTIC AVENUE, , NY 14609, ROCHESTER NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $60,500.00 HENRIETTA VENTURE LLC & HENRIETTA VENTURE LLC Property Address: 3246-3258 SOUTH WINTON ROAD, HENRIETTA NY Lender: NEWPOINT REAL ESTATE CAPITAL LLC Amount: ...

