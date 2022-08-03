Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Second Circuit – Interpol: El Omari v. The International Criminal Police Organization

By: Daily Record Staff August 3, 2022 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Interpol Immunity from suit El Omari v. The International Criminal Police Organization 21-1458-cv Judges Cabranes, Lynch, and Chin Background: The plaintiff appealed from the dismissal, for lack of subject matter jurisdiction, of his civil action against the defendant, based on the district court’s conclusion that Interpol is immune from suit under the ...

