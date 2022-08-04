Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Criminal negligence: People v. Palombi

Fourth Department – Criminal negligence: People v. Palombi

By: Daily Record Staff August 4, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Criminal negligence Motor vehicle accident – Against the weight of evidence People v. Palombi KA 19-01816 Appealed from Ontario County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of assault. The defendant was driving a motor vehicle and a passenger in the vehicle sustained physical injuries caused by the defendant’s criminal ...

