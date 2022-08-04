Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Judge orders pay raise for assigned counsel in NYC

Hourly rate increased from $90 to $158

By: Bennett Loudon August 4, 2022 0

A state Supreme Court justice in New York City has ordered state and New York City officials to increase the hourly rate paid to assigned counsel representing children and indigent adults in Family Court and criminal court. Justice Lisa A. Headley granted an order to show cause and increasing the rate from $90 to $158 per ...

