Monroe County, NY deeds recorded July 27, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff August 4, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded July 27, 2022         60 NOT PROVIDED A&M RENTAL HOUSING MANAGEMENT LLC to GOCHEZ, ADALBERTO et ano Property Address: 49 JONES AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12697 Page: 0334 Tax Account: 105.60-1-59 Full Sale Price: $120,000.00 LENTZ, DAVID RICHARD to GRAHAM CONSTRUCTION & REMODELING INC Property Address: 186 FOX RUN, GATES NY Liber: 12698 ...

