Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded July 27, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded July 27, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff August 4, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages  Recorded July 27, 2022              99 NOT PROVIDED BRUNETT, MARLENE J & HURLBURT, JOEL D Property Address: 162 CLEARVIEW DR, , NY 14534, PITTSFORD NY Lender: SUMMIT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $50,100.00 BURROUGHS, GAYLE M & BURROUGHS, MICHAEL R Property Address: 68 WILLHURST DRIVE, , NY 14606, ROCHESTER NY Lender: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo