Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Bankruptcy Court: In re: DiBattista

Second Circuit – Bankruptcy Court: In re: DiBattista

By: Daily Record Staff August 4, 2022 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Bankruptcy court Attorney’s fees – Appellate fees In re: DiBattista 20-4067-br Judges Jacobs, Lohier, and Sullivan Background: The appellant law firm challenged an order affirming the denial of the firm’s request for appellate attorneys’ fees. The bankruptcy court determined that it lacked the authority to award appellate attorneys’ fees and the district ...

