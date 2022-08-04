Christine Szpet

Partner, Morgenstern DeVoesick PLLC

Years in current role: 1

What has been your biggest success over the past year?

Having been with the firm for eight years this fall, it has been my privilege to support our partners in the growth and development of their legal practices. Accepting their offer of partnership has provided me with the opportunity to focus on the work that I am most passionate about. Sharing the good news with long-time clients and other professionals has served as an unexpected reminder of the impact my work can have and my goal is to continue to challenge the industry status quo by making legal services more accessible to our community.

What are your expectations for the rest of this year?

We’re on a mission to help real people receive the legal services they need — whether that be individuals looking to start their first business, purchase a home or invest in real estate, or create a comprehensive estate plan for the unexpected. I am looking forward to our firm continuing to grow. We expect to bring on new associates and paralegals before year-end to support our clients’ evolving needs and maintain our commitment to delivering the highest-quality legal services.

What is one personal goal you have for the next year?

Personally, I am prioritizing my own health and wellness. Living in Finger Lakes region enables me to get outside and explore more often. From hiking to yoga, you can expect to find me more active than ever next year. My goal is to stay healthy and focus on continuously integrating meditation and a mindfulness practice into my daily routine.