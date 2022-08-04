Daniel S. Williford

Attorney, McConville, Considine, Cooman & Morin, P.C.

Years in current role: 10

What has been your biggest success over the past year?

My biggest success over the past year would be balancing my career as an attorney with being the best husband and Dad to three small children that I can be.

What are your expectations for the rest of this year?

I always have high expectations of myself so I will continue to strive to meet those self-created goals. Above anything else professionally, I want to continue to take good care of my clients.

What advice would you give someone starting a trusts and estates practice right now?

Strive to be as committed as you can be to the practice of law and helping people. I always say that Trusts and Estates is the most personable area of law that you can practice in, and it requires a good attorney to be personable with their clients as well as professional.

If you could practice one area of law that you haven’t practiced in your career, what would it be and why?

I would probably choose federal law enforcement at the U.S. Attorney’s Office or a legal career involving sports administration. Federal law enforcement because of my prior background at the District Attorney’s office and a desire to keep the community safe. Sports administration due to my lifelong love of sports, especially tennis, football, baseball and soccer.

What is one personal goal you have for the next year?

Be a great husband and Dad. I would like to knock a couple more Adirondack High Peaks off of my list, participate in a few organized running races, and start playing competitive tennis again.