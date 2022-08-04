Edward C. Radin

Member, Chair of Trusts and Estate Department, Bond Schoeneck & King

Years in current role: 5

What has been your biggest success over the past year?

In addition to maintaining a busy practice and attending to client needs, which I find particularly fulfilling, I really think that being a resource to other attorneys and professionals in the firm and the continued assimilation and mentoring of younger attorneys into our firm is what I find has been the biggest success over the past year.

What advice would you give someone starting a trusts and estates practice right now?

It is important to distinguish yourself in terms of expertise. You must immerse yourself in the substantive and procedural aspects of the practice. At the same time, you must showcase that expertise and work on the development of your reputation within the bar and the community as a zealous advocate and reliable counselor. Learn the law and be attentive and responsive to all of your clients’ specific needs.

What is one personal goal you have for the next year?

To continue to pass along the knowledge and expertise that I have developed in Trusts and Estates over the last 45 years to other attorneys in our firm.