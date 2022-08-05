Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M

Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M

By: The Associated Press JIM VERTUNO August 5, 2022 0

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million — significantly less than the $150 million being sought — in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held ...

