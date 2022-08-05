Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Buffalo man charged for Twitter threat to Black shoppers

By: The Associated Press CAROLYN THOMPSON August 5, 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A Black resident of Buffalo, New York, told investigators he anonymously tweeted out a fake threat to commit mass killings against Black people in his community, days after a real mass shooting, because he wanted to see if racists would cheer him on, according to federal prosecutors. The U.S. Attorney's office said ...

