Home / Case Digests / Court of Appeals – Best evidence rule: People v. Rodrigeuz

Court of Appeals – Best evidence rule: People v. Rodrigeuz

By: Daily Record Staff August 5, 2022 0

New York State Court of Appeals Best evidence rule Screenshots of text messages – Authentication People v. Rodrigeuz No. 51 Judge Cannataro Background: The defendant was charged with attempted use of a child in a sexual performance, disseminating indecent material to minors and endangering the welfare of a child. At issue are screenshots of text messages taken from the victim’s phone ...

