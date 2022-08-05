Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Defamation lawsuit against private Jewish school dismissed

Defamation lawsuit against private Jewish school dismissed

Parent accused principal of hurting child

By: Bennett Loudon August 5, 2022 0

A lawsuit accusing a private school for Jewish children and the school’s principal of defamation has been dismissed.

