Fourth Department – Suppression: People v. Reeder

By: Daily Record Staff August 5, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Suppression Prior drug transactions – Reasonable suspicion – Entrapment People v. Reeder KA 19-02347 Appealed from Seneca County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of criminal possession of a controlled substance. He argues that the drugs seized from his vehicle should have been suppressed as the stop was unlawful. Ruling: ...

