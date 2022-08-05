Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Judge shortens road to decide NFL racial discrimination suit

Judge shortens road to decide NFL racial discrimination suit

By: The Associated Press LARRY NEUMEISTER August 5, 2022 0

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge on Thursday made it likely she'll rule in weeks rather than months whether NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell gets to decide the merits of racial discrimination claims made by Black coaches against the league and its teams, saying an effort to gather more evidence seems like “an impermissible fishing expedition.” U.S. ...

