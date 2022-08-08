Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 26, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 26, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff August 8, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded July 26, 2022 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT WRIGHT, JAQUAN Z 44 GRECIAN GARDENS APT A, GREECE NY 14626 Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Attorney: STEPHEN EINSTEIN ESQ Amount: $10,259.97 JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT RODRIGUEZ-RUIZ, JOSE LUIS 182 MILFORD STREET BUILDING 14 APT 32, ROCHESTER NY 14615 Favor: GREECE COMMONS et ano Attorney: ROBERT J KALB ESQ Amount: $1,314.97 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT ACOSTA, ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo